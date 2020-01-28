WEST VIRGINIA GOVERNOR'S OFFICE: Gov. Justice addresses County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia, voices support for legislation allowing residents to vote on annexation

West Virginia Governor's Office issued the following announcement on Jan. 27.

Gov. Jim Justice told members of the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia (CCAWV) today that he supports a bill moving in the Legislature that gives citizens the right to vote if their property is being considered for annexation.

“Wholeheartedly, without any question, I’m a thousand percent in support of that,” Gov. Justice said. “I think the people should vote as to whether or not they want to be annexed.

Gov. Justice also reiterated his belief that as much decision-making authority as possible should be made at the local level because the elected officials in those respective locales know the unique needs of the citizens they represent.

“You, as the counties, you’ve got a Governor that truly believes in you and the reason I do is because you’re on the front lines,” Gov. Justice said. “You know what’s going on in your county and you know, really truly better than anybody, what ought to be done.”

The Governor also told the county commissioners that his office and other state agencies are available and ready to assist them in times of emergency and in other situations and issues that might arise.

The CCAWV is holding its annual Legislative and Board meeting in Charleston.

