Charleston West Side girls basketball team seeks injunction to play in weekend all-star tournament

CHARLESTON – A girls youth all-star basketball team is seeking a restraining order and preliminary injunction to allow it to play in a league championship tournament.

West Side Basketball filed a petition Feb. 19 on behalf of its 5th grade team against the Kanawha Valley Youth Girls Basketball League. KVYGBL President Matt Nelson and fellow executive committee members Barb Robinette and Todd Thompson also are named as defendants.

According to the petition, West Side entered the 5th grade team into the league to play games in the round-robin tournament that began Jan. 19. That would determine seeding for the season-ending single-elimination tournament, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 22. The team played in those round-robin games.



Toriseva

But on Feb. 13, the league told West Side the team would not be able to compete in the season-ending tournament. West Side filed a protest Feb. 14, and the league denied the protest Feb. 17. That decision was appealed, and West Side asked the league to reconsider its denial.

That’s when the league said it did not recognize an exception to a new league rule regarding eligibility requirements when a girl does not get selected for her home franchise. West Side claims teams from Hoover and Nitro were permitted the exceptions for players and are being allowed to compete in the tournament.

“Finding exceptions for Hoover and Nitro, but not West Side, is at best arbitrary and capricious, if not simply an intentional unequal misapplication of the KVYGBL Constitution and By-Laws,” the petition states.

The league also put the issue to a vote of all members, and the vote was 7-1 to deny West Side’s protest. The KVYGBL consists of teams from Kanawha, Putnam, Logan and Cabell counties.

“Although it has tried everything within the framework of the KVYGBL, the West Side girls must now seek this court’s intervention in order to avoid the irreparable harm of being stopped from their pursuit of happiness by the KVYGBL’s unequal and arbitrary and capricious interpretation of its Constitution and By-Laws,” the petition states.

The petition says West Side’s 5th grade team won the season-ending tournament for the first time last season. As a result, the league attempted to change eligibility rules.

“The attempted rule change would exclude girls from the KVYGBL if a girls’ basketball team was not fielded in their school district which defines the ‘home franchise,’” the petition states. “Fortunately for the West Side girls, the KVYGBL only amended its rules summary and failed to change its Constitution and By-Laws.”

West Side says that while the new summary supports the conclusion reached by the KVYGBL, the Constitution and By-Laws do not remove the exclusion. The exclusion allows a girl to change home franchises for all stars if “[t]he player is eligible to be picked and is legitimately not picked for her All-Star team despite her eligibility to be selected.”

West Side says the two girls the league has deemed ineligible do meet the exception because they were not legitimately selected for their home franchise’s all-star team.

West Side says its 5th grade girls team will suffer irreparable harm if it isn’t allowed to play in the tournament.

“These girls have worked hard over the past year and this season and deserve a shot at defending their title,” the petition states, adding that the league will not be harmed by the injunction. “Instead of taking a mea culpa and changing its Constitution and By-Laws for next season, KVYGBL appears set to make eight fierce young ladies the casualty of their drafting errors and unequal treatment.

“The public interest wants people, especially children, treated fairly in their pursuit of their dreams. While there will be several disappointments along the way for these girls, today’s is avoidable. Let the kids play and proudly represent the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia.”

The petition also said the other teams and athletes “deserve the opportunity to face the best competition.”

“All the girls in the tournament benefit from the West Side girls, a team that they have competed against throughout the season,” it states. “The public interest is further served by providing all teams to have a chance to legitimately unseat the defending champions.”

West Side seeks a temporary restraining order compelling the league to allow the 5th grade team to compete in the tournament as well as a hearing on a preliminary injunction to preclude the team from competing in the tournament.

The team is being represented by Teresa Toriseva of Toriseva Law in Wheeling.

"In our view, this 5th grade girls basketball league has concocted a so-called eligibility rule to exclude the defending champions from their season-ending all-star tournament," said Toriseva told The West Virginia Record. "They then ignore an exception in their own by-laws that clearly renders the Charleston West Side eligible, even with the rule change.

"The tournament is Saturday. We had no choice but to go to court."

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-158