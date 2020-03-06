Man he was bitten by bed bugs during stay at Mardi Gras Casino and Resort

CHARLESTON – A St. Albans man alleges he sustained severe bed bug bites after spending the night at a Kanawha County resort and casino.

Roger Rose filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Racing Corp. of West Virginia, doing business as Mardi Gras Casino and Resort, and others alleging premises liability, negligence and violation of the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

Rose and his girlfriend stayed at the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort in Cross Lanes on Dec. 11, 2019. He alleges that during the night while he slept, he sustained bed bug bites that began to itch and become inflamed. Rose claims that his itching and pain forced him to miss work the following day.

He alleges the defendants failed to properly maintain and inspect the premises and failed to warn of the hazard.

Rose seeks compensatory damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Michael Cary of The Cary Law Office PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman.

Kanawha County Circuit Court case number 19-C-1253