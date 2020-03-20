Couple says financial advisers mismanaged retirement savings

CHARLESTON — A West Virginia couple is suing its former financial advisers for alleging the advisers mismanaged their retirement savings so that they could no longer retire.

The complaint names BPG Insurance Solutions, Passero Adams Inc., Passero Financial Group, Business Professional Group, Money Concepts Capital Corp., Christopher J. Passero and R. Andrew Skidmore were all named as defendants in the suit.

Alan Withrow and Belva Withrow had hired the defendants to be their financial advisers for about 14 years and had specifically made clear to them that they had reached retirement age and needed funds to live on a monthly basis and were seeking to preserve their current savings assets and preserve future assets to provide for their retirement, according to a complaint filed March 13 in Kanawha Circuit Court.

The Withrows claim the defendants represented to them that they could help accomplish the plaintiffs' personal, financial and retirement goals and would protect and grow their savings through retirement and distribute the earnings and savings on a monthly basis for them to live.

On multiple occasions over the entire term of the investment relationship, the plaintiffs advised the defendants that they were conservative investors and only wanted safe investments with virtually no chance that they would lose money and told the defendants they were satisfied with lower returns as long as their money was safe, according to the suit.

The Withrows claim they rolled over their retirement accounts for a total of $172,159.11 to the defendants, who then immediately invested $42,000 of the funds into a speculative and unsuitable Beringer Harvard Reit I account run by Money Concepts Capital Corp., of which Passero was the regional vice president.

The defendants then invested an additional $21,000 in another speculative and unsuitable Beringer Harvard account run by Money Concepts Capital Corp., of which Passero was the regional vice president, according to the suit.

The Withrows claim the defendants also took $20,000 of their retirement and did not account for it.

The plaintiffs recently learned that the companies in which their money was invested were actually defunct and that the minimal amounts that they received were insufficient to provide for their living needs and were actually paid from members' draws from Skidmore, according to the suit.

The Withrows claim the defendants actively attempted to coverup their mishandlings of the plaintiffs' money and, as a result, the Withrows lost their retirement funds and Alan Withrow had to return to his former occupation as a lineman for a power company.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages. They are represented by Travis A. Griffith of Griffith Law Center in Charleston.

The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number: 20-C-246