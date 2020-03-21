State Supreme Court says judicial employee diagnosed with Coronavirus

CHARLESTON — The state Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia says a judicial branch employee who works in Kanawha Cointy has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The employee is hospitalized. The court has contacted the family and offered any help and support needed, according to a March 21 court press release.

The court said it is working closely with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to contact all co-workers who may have been in contact with the individual. The co-workers are being notified of all recommended health and safety protocols.

The public can contact the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at 304-348-1088 with questions and for additional information.

The Court said it is committed to protecting the safety and health of its employees and the public during this public health emergency.

As of March 21, 12 cases of Coronavirus has been confirmed in West Virginia. The court employee is the second such confirmed case in Kanawha County.