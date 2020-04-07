AG's office continues Fairmont Regional investigation, concerned about WARN Act violations and pay issues

FAIRMONT — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office is asking Marion County and Fairmont city officials to further investigate the recent closing of Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

In an April 7 press release, Morrisey says Alecto Healthcare Services, which owned the hospital when it closed last month, failed to provide advance notice of any mass layoff to employees. In addition, the AG’s office says Alecto may have ceased hospital operations prior to the mandatory notice period. If so, that could mean civil penalties of up to $500 per day to local governments.

The AG's office is continuing its investigation into Alecto and the closure.



Morrisey

“Local officials should give immediate consideration to our referral,” Morrisey said in the press release. “The 60-day notice mandated by federal law is an important requirement.

“It is vital for affected employees who must transition and crucial for local governments left to cope with the economic impact. Prompt action against any business that allegedly violates this law helps ensure future compliance.”

Morrisey sent a letter to the Marion County Commission and Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires certain employers to provide a 60-day notice to affected employees and the chief elected official of the local government in which the closing will occur.

When local government jurisdictions overlap, the notice must be provided to the locality to which the employer paid the highest taxes during the preceding year. The law provides the relevant locality with jurisdiction to pursue any potential penalty.

Also, in an April 6 letter to former Fairmont Regional employees, Morrisey said he is investigating claims that Alecto failed to pay them for accrued vacation time.

“I am deeply concerned with Alecto's apparent disregard of its moral and statutory obligations and am committed to utilizing the resources of the Office of the Attorney General to pursue any available enforcement avenues,” Morrisey wrote in the letter.

Morrisey also told the former FRMC employees that state law requires employers to pay prior earned wages “on or before the next regular payday on which the wages would otherwise be due and payable.” Employers also must pay any accrued fringe benefits.

He said state code says violations of these mandates could entitle employees to two times the unpaid amount in addition to their earned wages and benefits.

Morrisey also said he and the West Virginia Division of Labor are investigating any Wage Payment and Collection Act violations with FRMC’s closure.

Any Fairmont Regional employee with complaints related to wage payment and fringe benefit issues are asked to submit a request for assistance to the West Virginia Division of Labor. The complaint form can be completed online at https://labor.wv.gov.