Woman who fell on uneven concrete pad claims Milton property owner's negligence

HUNTINGTON – The owners of a Milton property are facing a negligence claim filed by a woman who fell on an uneven concrete pad on their premises.

Jennifer Herzog filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against BPS Properties LLC, BPS Realtor Inc., and Betty Sargent alleging negligence.

Herzog alleges in her suit that she was severely injured on Oct. 11, 2017, when she was on BPS' property on Smith Street in Milton. Herzog claims she tripped and fell over an uneven piece of concrete at the entranceway to the property. She alleges the defendants were negligent in the inspection of the concrete pad and entranceway.

Herzog seeks judgment against the defendant, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by R. Matthew Vital of Vital & Vital LC in Huntington.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-c-448