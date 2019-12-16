Keyser man alleges he paid contractor more than $5,000 to work on project that was never started

KEYSER – A Keyser man claims a contractor he paid more than $5,000 for supplies and to remove and replace a masonry wall never showed up to work on the project or delivered the supplies.

Jeffrey Buser filed a complaint in Mineral Circuit Court against Sam Clark, doing business as S&M Construction.

On Aug. 27, 2018, Buser alleges he hired S&M for the removal and replacement of a damaged masonry retaining wall at his Keyser property. Buser alleges he paid S&M a $500 deposit with no work being started. Buser alleges S&M requested a further payment of $3,450 on Nov. 10, 2018, and $1,200 on Nov. 25 for materials.

According to his complaint, Buser claims S&M has failed to do any work on the property, has not had any materials delivered to the site and that S&M "refuses to communicate" with him, causing him to have to hire another contractor to do the job. He alleges he has demanded a refund but has not been successful.

Buser seeks monetary relief of $5,150 and all other general relief. He is represented by Nelson Michael of Nelson M. Michael LC in Keyser.

Mineral Circuit Court case number 19-C-55