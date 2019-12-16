Former Moundsville Housing Authority assistant director alleges she was wrongfully terminated

MOUNDSVILLE – The former assistant director of the Moundsville Housing Authority claims after cooperating with a HUD Office of Inspector General's investigation and witnessing alleged improper activity, that she was terminated without cause.

Angela Shaffer filed a complaint against the Housing Authority of the City of Moundsville, doing business as the MHA, and Shelley Glatzer in Marshall Circuit Court alleging violation of the Whistleblower Statute, wrongful termination, conversion and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Shaffer began working for the MHA on Feb. 4, 2013, as assistant director. Shaffer alleges in her suit that after she began to cooperate with an HUD Office of Inspector General investigation and brought up the issue of the MHA's alleged "discriminatory practices" with Glatzer, the executive director, that Glatzer began to threaten her job.

She alleges she was terminated on July 5 without cause.

Shaffer seeks compensatory and punitive damages, interest and all other proper relief. She is represented by Scott Blass and Shawn Fluharty of Bordas & Bordas PLLC in Wheeling.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jeffrey D. Cramer.

Marshall Circuit Court case number 19-C-211