Man claims Hamlin insurance agency, Nationwide misrepresented his underinsured motorist coverage

HUNTINGTON – A Huntington man injured in a 2016 vehicle accident alleges a Hamlin insurance agency and Nationwide both misrepresented his underinsured motorist coverage prior to his settling his claim with State Farm.

John Raines filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Courtney L. Cooper Agency Inc. and Nationwide Insurance Co. of America alleging breach of contract.

According to the complaint, Raines was injured on Jan. 6, 2016, when he was hit from behind while his car was stopped for a funeral procession on U.S. Route 60 in Huntington. Raines, who had a Nationwide multi-car policy, claims prior to settling his claim against State Farm in May of 2018 that the Cooper Agency and Nationwide "misrepresented the existence" of his underinsured motorist coverage.

The plaintiff alleges the defendants told him and his attorney that no underinsured motorist coverage existed for the plaintiff's vehicle. He alleges he later learned his policy did have the coverage.

Raines seeks judgment against the defendants, trial by jury and other appropriate relief. He is represented by James McQueen of McQueen Davis PLLC in Huntington.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-443