3J claims glass in vehicle showroom is defective

BECKLEY – A company in Beaver is suing the glass company and contractor who worked on its vehicle showroom project over allegations the glass contained several defects.

3J Cos. LLC filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against WG Contracting & Development Inc.; Sheppard Glass Inc., doing business as Mercer Glass & Mirror; and W.A. Wilson & Sons Inc. alleging strict liability, breach of express warranty, breach of implied warranty, breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation.

According to the suit, 3J hired WG on June 16, 2015, for the construction of an office building in Beaver that included a vehicle showroom. The showroom required a "specialized glass" in order to protect the vehicles and 3J alleges that the glass installed and ordered by Mercer contained scratches and broken corners. The suit states W.A. Wilson supplied the glass.

The plaintiff alleges the class was defective.

3J seeks monetary relief, a trial by jury and all other proper relief. It is represented by J. Flanagan of Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown & Poe PLLC in Beckley.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-411-D