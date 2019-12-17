Equipment rental business claims Mingo County stone, gravel business owes more than $10,000

WILLIAMSON – A heavy equipment rental company alleges a Mingo County stone and gravel business has failed to pay for more than $10,000 worth of leased equipment.

Rish Equipment Co. filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against Cline and Sons Stone and Gravel Inc. alleging failure to pay.

According to the complaint, Rish provided Cline and Sons with rental equipment in April and May. Rish alleges that Cline and Sons has failed to pay for the equipment and owes $10,067.

Rish seeks monetary relief of $10,067 plus interest and all other appropriate relief. Rish is represented by Ryan Marsteller of Bales, Craig, Yon & Sellards PLLC in Huntington.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.

Mingo Circuit Court case number 19-C-134