Hidden Valley Center resident allege facility failed to prevent falls, infections

FAYETTEVILLE – A resident of an Oak Hill nursing facility alleges the negligent care she received there caused her pain and suffering.

Daisy Perry filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against 422 23rd Street Operations LLC, doing business as Hidden Valley Center, and Genesis Healthcare LLC alleging negligence and reckless misconduct.

The suit states Perry became a resident of Hidden Valley Center on July 5, 2018. She alleges that Hidden Valley failed to prevent her from suffering falls and failed to provide adequate supervision to prevent a urinary tract infection, dehydration and nosocomial clostridium difficile colitis.

Perry seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Jeff Stewart, Andrew Paternostro and S. Andrew Stonestreet of Steward/Bell PC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 19-C-138