New York company alleges Lanam Foundry-produced products have defects

NEW MARTINSVILLE – The operator of a New Martinsville foundry is facing a suit filed by a New York corporation over allegations it has been producing defective products.

Industrial Furnace Co. Inc. (IFCO) filed a complaint in Wetzel Circuit Court against Lanam Foundry Corp. (LFC) alleging breach of contract, tortious interference and conversion/trespass.

IFCO alleges in its complaint that it has in agreement with LFC for LFC to produce and ship parts ordered by IFCO to fill its customer's orders.

IFCO alleges that LFC has been "severely delinquent" in finishing the shipping orders and that the quality of LFC's products has been defective, causing it to have to use a new company to complete orders. IFCO also claims LFC refuses to turn over the IFCO patterns used to make the products.

IFCO seeks an order of possession and all other just relief. It is represented by H. Brann Altmeyer, Robert Plumby, Jacob Altmeyer and Phillips, Gardill, Kaiser & Altymeyer PLLC in Wheeling.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr.

Wetzel Circuit Court case number 19-C-70