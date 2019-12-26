Driver sues Mineral Labs, employee over head-on collision

FAYETTEVILLE – Mineral Labs is facing a negligence suit after a Nicholas County man was injured when its employee crashed head-on into his vehicle.

Carl Cox filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against Mineral Labs Inc. and Clarence Prather III alleging negligence.

According to Cox's complaint, Prather, a Mineral Labs employee, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Oct. 9, 2017, when he "failed to properly negotiate a right turn near the bottom of a steep incline" and crashed into Cox's Ford F-150 head on in Cannelton. Cox alleges he suffered serious bodily injury and more than $6,332.13 in damages and alleges Prather was driving too fast for the weather and road conditions.

Cox seeks damages, interest, attorney's fees, a trial by jury and other just relief. He is represented by Anthony Ciliberti Jr. of The Ciliberti Law Office in Fayetteville.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 19-C148B