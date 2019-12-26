West Virginia Record

Man claims debris left by Asplundh clogged culvert, caused property to flood

By Marian Johns | Dec 26, 2019

HUNTINGTON – A man alleges his Cabell County property suffered damage from flooding after a tree trimming service left behind debris that clogged a ravine behind his property.

Robert Mullis filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Cameron Fulford, Stephanie Fulford and Asplundh Tree Expert LLC alleging negligence. 

Mullis alleges in his complaint that prior to Dec. 20, 2018, Asplundh trimmed trees and brush behind his property and failed to remove the debris. He claims that the debris caused the ravine and culvert running behind his property to become clogged. After a significant rainfall Dec. 20, 2018, the culvert became completely stopped up and caused the ravine to overflow and flood Mullis' property and basement. 

The plaintiff alleges the defendants negligently, recklessly and carelessly failed to clean the debris or keep it clear.

Mullis seeks damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other proper relief. He is represented by Paul Biser of The Fredeking & Biser Law Offices in Huntington.  

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-455

