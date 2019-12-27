Wheeling commercial property owner claims tenant owes past-due rent, left 'substantial amount of junk'

WHEELING – A Wheeling commercial property owner alleges it has not been paid in a year for the rental of building space to Klear LLC.

Eaton Enterprise LTD filed a complaint in Ohio Circuit Court against Klear LLC alleging breach of contract.

According to the suit, Eaton and Klear entered into a rental agreement on July 16, 2012, for a five-year period at $2,500 per month for the lease of commercial property on North River Road in Wheeling. The agreement was then amended to include additional rental space in the building for $3,500 per month, the suit states.

Eaton alleges in its complaint that Klear made regular payments until late 2017 then paid sporadically in 2018 and then stopped making payments all together in 2019. The suit states the defendant surrendered possession of the premises in October, but has failed to pay past-due rent and left a "substantial amount of junk, equipment and supplies in the premises."

Eaton seeks monetary relief of less than $75,000, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by Donald Kresen of The Fitzsimmons Law Firm PLLC in Wheeling.

Ohio Circuit Court case number 19-C-256