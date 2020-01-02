Lincoln County man claims Jeep Cherokee did not conform to vehicle warranty

CHARLESTON – A Lincoln County man alleges he was sold a Jeep Cherokee in a defective condition.

Gary Linville filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against FCA US LLC and Transportation Network LLC alleging violation of the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act, Uniform Commercial Code and Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.

Linville alleges in his complaint the defendants sold him a 2017 Jeep Cherokee on Aug. 11, 2017, that did not conform to the manufacturer's express warranties. He also alleges they failed to "make the repairs necessary to conform" with the warranties after "a reasonable number of attempts."

Linville seeks to cancel the contract, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Kristina Thomas Whiteaker and David Grubb of The Grubb Law Group LLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-999