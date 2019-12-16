Consumer alleges Joe Holland Chevrolet did not disclose vehicle's prior damage

CHARLESTON – A Kanawha County Chevrolet dealer is facing a suit after a Roane County woman claims it sold her a defective Chevrolet Traverse.

Muriah Baker filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against General Motors LLC and Joe Holland Chevrolet alleging violation of the Lemon Law, breach of express warranties, breach of implied warranty of merchantability, breach of implied warranty of fitness, cancellation of contract, unfair and deceptive acts or practices, fraud, breach of duty of good faith and negligence.

Baker alleges she purchased a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse from Joe Holland Chevrolet on Oct. 27, 2018. She alleges she was told that the vehicle had no prior damage and had not been in an accident.

The plaintiff alleges the vehicle broke down in April. Joe Holland replaced the transmission pump, however Baker alleges that did not fix the problem and that the transmission continues to malfunction even after multiple repairs.

The plaintiff also alleges she later discovered the vehicle had been significantly damaged prior to her purchase and the repairs were made in a substandard manner.

Baker seeks damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other general relief. She is represented by Adriana Marshall of Marshall Law PLLC in Charleston and Kristina Thomas Whiteaker and David Grubb of The Grubb Law Group PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Louis Bloom.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-998