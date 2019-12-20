Montgomery Rehab faces suit from estate of former resident over allegations her death was due to negligence

FAYETTEVILLE – Montgomery Rehab and Nursing is facing a negligence suit filed by the estate of a former resident who allegedly died from complications of a pressure ulcer.

Deborah Hundall, as administratrix of the estate of Hazel Hundall, filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against Montgomery General Elderly Care Center Inc., doing business as Montgomery Rehab and Nursing, alleging breach of applicable standard of care, deprivations of rights and negligence.

According to the complaint, Hazel Hundall was a patient at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing's Swing Bed Unit from May 29 through June 28, 2018, when she was transferred to the Extended Care Unit. The plaintiff claims that Montgomery failed to prevent the worsening of a sacral pressure ulcer, which caused Hundall to develop a "fecal impaction and skin breakdown on the coccyx region."





The plaintiff alleges that Hundall's death on Sept. 8, 2018, was due to injuries from the sacral pressure ulcer.

Hundall seeks monetary relief, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Jonathan Mani and Damon Ellis of Mani, Ellis & Layne PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 19-C-147