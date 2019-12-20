Insurer alleges Triple H Enterprises failed to pay its premiums

WEST UNION – Doddridge County-based Triple H Enterprises is facing a suit filed by its insurer who alleges the company has failed to pay its premiums for the commercial policy it was issued in 2017.

American Southern Home Insurance Co. filed a complaint in Doddridge Circuit Court against Triple H Enterprises Inc.

American Southern claims in its suit that Triple H has failed to pay the earned premiums of $16,194.16 for a commercial insurance policy that it issued to Triple H for the period of Oct. 29, 2017, through Oct. 29, 2018.

American Southern seeks monetary relief of $16,194.16, interest and all other appropriate relief. It is represented by Ryan Marsteller of Bailes, Craig, Yon & Sellards PLLC in Huntington.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Timothy L. Sweeney.

Doddridge Circuit Court case number 19-C-22