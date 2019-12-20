Walmart shopper files suit after tripping on mat at Barboursville store

HUNTINGTON – A woman who tripped on a floor mat at a Barboursville Walmart and suffered injuries is seeking damages from the retail giant.

Sharon Michaels filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Walmart Inc. alleging negligence.

Michaels claims in her suit that she was shopping at a Walmart in Barboursville on June 24 and tripped on a floor mat in a common area of the store. She alleges Walmart was negligent and claims the mat was not "flush with the floor between the automatic doors." According to her complaint, Michaels sustained injuries and incurred medical bills as a result.

Michaels seeks compensation, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by attorneys Jason Goad and Scott McClure of McClure Goad in Huntington.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard Jr.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-452