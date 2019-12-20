West Virginia Record

Friday, December 20, 2019

Walmart shopper files suit after tripping on mat at Barboursville store

State Court

By Marian Johns | Dec 20, 2019

Walmart

HUNTINGTON – A woman who tripped on a floor mat at a Barboursville Walmart and suffered injuries is seeking damages from the retail giant.

Sharon Michaels filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Walmart Inc. alleging negligence. 

Michaels claims in her suit that she was shopping at a Walmart in Barboursville on June 24 and tripped on a floor mat in a common area of the store. She alleges Walmart was negligent and claims the mat was not "flush with the floor between the automatic doors." According to her complaint, Michaels sustained injuries and incurred medical bills as a result.

Michaels seeks compensation, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by attorneys Jason Goad and Scott McClure of McClure Goad in Huntington. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard Jr.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-452

Want to get notified whenever we write about Cabell Circuit Court ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Cabell Circuit Court, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Cabell Circuit Court

More News