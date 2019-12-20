Kentucky company alleges it wasn't paid in full for rental equipment used on Mountaineer Express Pipeline Project

NEW MARTINSVILLE – Columbia Gas Transmission and TransCanada USA are facing a suit from a Kentucky business over allegations it is owed more than $90,000 for equipment used on the Mountaineer Express Pipeline Project.

Newman Tractor LLC filed a complaint in Wetzel Circuit Court against Columbia Gas Transmission LLC, TransCanada USA Services Inc. and Welded Construction LP alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

According to the complaint, Newman and Welded entered into a contract for Newman to furnish Welded equipment for construction of 99,436 linear feet of pipeline on property owned by Columbia. Newman claims in its suit that Welded failed to pay in full for the furnished and delivered equipment.

The plaintiff alleges Columbia Gas Transmission and TransCanada USA Services were unjustly enriched because its equipment was used for their benefit.

Newman seeks monetary relief of $99,631.92, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. It is represented by Charles Hughes of Bowles Rice LLP in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jeffrey Cramer.

Wetzel Circuit Court case number 19-C-69