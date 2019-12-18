Boston supply company alleges JBCR Contracting breached contract, owes more than $9,000 for supplies

WHEELING – A Boston, Massachusetts supply company alleges a Bridgeport, Ohio contracting company owes more than $9,000 for unpaid supplies per a credit agreement.

ABC Supply Co. Inc. filed a complaint in Ohio Circuit Court against JBCR Contracting LLC and Triadelphia resident Joseph Hughes alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

According to the complaint, ABC extended credit to JBCR on Feb. 8, 2016, for the purchase of supplies. ABC alleges JBCR has failed to pay in full for the items and owes $9,395.53 plus 18 percent per annum in interest. The suit states Hughes was the personal guaranty in the agreement.

ABC seeks monetary relief of $9,395.53 and $1,409.33 in attorney's fees, interest and all other just relief. It is represented by John Keating of Amato and Keating PC in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Ohio Circuit Court case number 19-C-250