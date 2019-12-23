West Virginia heavy equipment rental claims Cline & Sons owes more than $20,000

WILLIAMSON – A West Virginia heavy equipment leasing company is suing Cline & Sons Stone and Gravel for more than $20,000 over allegations of failure to pay for rental equipment.

Anderson Equipment Co. filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against Cline and Sons Stone and Gravel Inc.

Anderson alleges in its complaint that Cline and Sons failed to pay $18,042.04 per a credit application agreement for equipment rental service signed by the defendant on Nov. 4, 2016. Anderson claims it is also owed $792.54 in interest and $2,706.30 in attorney's fees.

Anderson seeks monetary relief of $21,540.88, interest and all other appropriate relief. It is represented by Ryan Narsteller of Bailes, Craig, Yon & Sellards PLLC in Huntington.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.

Mingo Circuit Court case number 19-C-141