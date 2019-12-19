Pennsylvania equipment company claims APP Midstream, contractors owe more than $1 million for rentals

MOUNDSVILLE – A Murrysville, Pennsylvania equipment company alleges APP Midstream, its contractor and subcontractor owe more than $1 million for rental equipment it supplied and used for a pipeline water project.

Cleveland Bros. Equipment Co. Inc. filed a complaint in Marshall Circuit Court against APP Midstream LLC and others alleging unjust enrichment.

The Cleveland Bros. alleges in its complaint that from Dec. 14, 2018, through June 24, it furnished APP, its contractor Auman Bros. Construction, and subcontractor Keystone Clearwater Solutions with rental equipment for a pipeline water project in Marshall County. Cleveland Bros. claims it has not been paid for the equipment and has filed a $1 million mechanic's lien on the property.

The Cleveland Bros. seek monetary relief of $1 million, a trial by jury, enforcement of the lien, interest and all other just relief. It is represented by Bruce Stanley and Alicia Schmitt of Stanley & Schmitt PC in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jeffrey Cramer.

Marshall Circuit Court case number 19-C-206