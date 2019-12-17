West Virginia Record

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Point Pleasant woman injured in crash on W.Va. 2 sues driver and his employers

State Court

By Marian Johns | Dec 17, 2019

Car accident 39

HUNTINGTON – A Point Pleasant woman injured when her car was struck from behind on W.Va. 2 is suing the at-fault driver and his employers. 

Andrea Patterson filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Ryan Oppeneer, Van Cura Painting LLC and Pastro Maintenance and Construction LLC alleging negligence. 

Patterson was the passenger in a 2017 Dodge Journey on Oct. 16, 2017, that was stopped on state Route 2 behind a car waiting to make a left turn. Patterson's car was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Oppeneer, who was operating a Van Cura van while employed by bother defendants. Patterson alleges she suffered injuries to her cervical spine and upper body as a result of the collision. 

Patterson seeks monetary relief, a trial by jury, interest and all other proper relief. She is represented by Matthew Clark and Britlyn Green of Kayser, Layne & Clark PLLC in Point Pleasant. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-429

Want to get notified whenever we write about Cabell Circuit Court ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Cabell Circuit Court, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Cabell Circuit Court

More News