Point Pleasant woman injured in crash on W.Va. 2 sues driver and his employers

HUNTINGTON – A Point Pleasant woman injured when her car was struck from behind on W.Va. 2 is suing the at-fault driver and his employers.

Andrea Patterson filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Ryan Oppeneer, Van Cura Painting LLC and Pastro Maintenance and Construction LLC alleging negligence.

Patterson was the passenger in a 2017 Dodge Journey on Oct. 16, 2017, that was stopped on state Route 2 behind a car waiting to make a left turn. Patterson's car was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Oppeneer, who was operating a Van Cura van while employed by bother defendants. Patterson alleges she suffered injuries to her cervical spine and upper body as a result of the collision.

Patterson seeks monetary relief, a trial by jury, interest and all other proper relief. She is represented by Matthew Clark and Britlyn Green of Kayser, Layne & Clark PLLC in Point Pleasant.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-429