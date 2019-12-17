WEST VIRGNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Attorney General Morrisey Underscores Need To Guard Children from Identity Theft

West Virginia Attorney General issued the following announcement on Dec. 12.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned consumers to watch for identity theft this holiday season, especially when it comes to children using digital devices.

Many children may receive new gadgets and electronics. These gifts will give them broader access to the Internet. That means every smartphone, tablet and gaming device poses an increased risk of identity theft by way of malicious apps and social networks.

“Children may not always understand the basics of security, especially with the excitement of receiving a new device,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Many times these gifts become just another form of entertainment, but each device makes a child susceptible so it’s important for everyone to monitor usage and educate children about dangers posed by the Internet.”

Parents and guardians may want to sit down with children and discuss the dangers of talking to strangers and giving out personal information.

The Attorney General also offers these tips:

Monitor social media use, even if children object.

Lay down ground rules as a protective measure.

Warn children that private information should not be shared on websites.

Caution children against downloading games or apps from third-party sites. It’s also a good idea to have an adult approve any downloads.

Maintain strict privacy settings on Facebook and other social networks.

The advice comes as part of the Attorney General's Holiday Consumer Protection Week.

