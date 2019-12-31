AFP-WV's 2020 Path to Prosperity plan focuses on criminal justice reform, free speech

CHARLESTON – Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia (AFP-WV) announced its plans for 2020 in a guide called Path to Prosperity, which it hopes lawmakers will use to help West Virginia reach its full potential.

This is the second year the group has released the guide.

"For too long, the good ol’ boy system that once characterized our state’s politics has left too many people behind," AFP-WV Director Jason Huffman said. "West Virginia has economic potential, but this top-down system has created a two-tiered society that has rigged our political and economic system in favor of the well-connected at the expense of our state’s future."

Huffman said the Path to Prosperity goes a different route.

"The Path to Prosperity offers a different approach that gives state lawmakers a guideline to enacting proven bottom-up approaches that will help increase opportunity for all West Virginians," Huffman said. "There’s a lot of work to be done to change our public policies and government for the better, but we’re willing to work with anyone who shares our vision of a brighter future and wants to make a positive difference."

The Path to Prosperity is a comprehensive policy agenda that provides solutions to make changes to the state's status quo and help West Virginians.

In 2020, the group plans to advocate for criminal justice reform, focused government, occupational licensing, health care, free speech and education.

AFP-WV hopes that reforming the outdated criminal justice system, keeping government within a proper role, eliminating barriers to prevent individuals from practicing their occupations, reform health care, ensure free speech and help students fulfill their potential, West Virginians will thrive.

AFP-WV noted on the Path to Prosperity that it is committed to bringing people together to change public policies and the government "for the betterment of all Americans." The group hopes the guide will help create an even playing field for all.