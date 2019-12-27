West Virginia Record

Patron files suit against Cinemark over allegations fall was caused by poorly lit stairs

By Marian Johns | Dec 27, 2019

WINFIELD – Cinemark is facing a negligence suit by a Putnam County man who alleges he fell because of an unlit or poorly lit staircase at the theater. 

Loren Cardwell filed a complaint in Putnam Circuit Court against Cinemark USA Inc. alleging negligence. 

Cardwell was at the Cinemark movie theater in Scott Depot on July 4 when he fell down what he alleges was "unlit and/or insufficiently lighted" stairs and sustained injuries to his leg and hit his head. Cardwell alleges the defendant owed a duty of reasonable care with proper lighting of all common areas.

Cardwell seeks judgment against the defendant, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by Travis Griffith of the Griffith Law Center PLLC in Charleston. 

Putnam Circuit Court case number 19-C-216

