Woman who fell while horseback riding at Oglebay Resort files suit

WHEELING – A Texas couple alleges the wife was injured while riding a horse in Wheeling because the saddle shifted and caused her to fall.

Rosemary Straface and Robert Straface filed a complaint in Ohio Circuit Court against the Wheeling Park Commission, doing business as Oglebay Resort and Conference Center, and the Trustees of Bethany College alleging negligence.

According to the complaint, Rosemary Straface was participating in horseback riding activities on June 26, 2018, at the defendants' horse stables. She alleges her horse's saddle suddenly shifted, causing her to fall to the ground and suffer injuries. The suit states Rosemary Straface sustained severe and disabling personal injuries that required medical attention.

The plaintiffs allege the defendants were negligent in failing to secure and inspect the saddle and making known to her the horse's "dangerous traits or characteristics."

The plaintiffs seek judgment against the defendants, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by Kevin Pearl of Frankovitch, Anetakis, Simon, Decapio & Pearl LLP in Weirton.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Michael J. Olejasz.

Ohio Circuit Court case number 19-C-269