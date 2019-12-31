Woman alleges she received telemarketing calls from Classified Advertising Ventures after placing Craigslist ad

WHEELING – An Ohio County woman alleges she received illegal telemarketing calls on her cellphone after placing an ad on Craigslist.

Diana Mey filed a complaint in Ohio Circuit Court against Classified Advertising Ventures LLC; Classified Advertising Ventures LLC, doing business as Seller Networks; Jeffrey Schwartz; Daniel Schwartz; and others alleging violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

The suit states the defendants operate an online service to help prospective customers in selling items and scan Craigslist and other websites for lead information.

Mey used Craigslist to sell her car and claims she indicated she did not want to receive automatic telephone dialing system-dialed calls or "reseller calls" when she placed the advertisement. Mey alleges the day after she placed her ad, the defendants and their agents began to call her cellphone, which is on the National Do Not Call Registry, to solicit helping her to sell her car.

Mey claims in her suit that she asked for the calls to stop both verbally and in writing.

Mey seeks monetary relief of $3,000 per violation, a trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by John Barrett, Jonathan Marshall and Sharon Iskra of Bailey Glasser LLP in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge David J. Sims.

Ohio Circuit Court case number 19-C-266