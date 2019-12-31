West Virginia Record

Man alleges negligence of Texas ophthalmologist caused loss of sight in eye

By Marian Johns | Dec 31, 2019

CHARLESTON – A West Virginia man who lost his sight in one eye from an infection alleges the infection was because of the negligence of a Texas ophthalmologist. 

Brandon Godby filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Chaitanya Indukuri, MD and Retina Consultants PLLC alleging negligence. 

According to his complaint, Godby was treated by the defendants with intravitreal Avastin and developed an infection that caused blindness in his left eye. Godby alleges the infection is a result of the defendant's procedure and that he did not learn of its "catastrophic effects" until July 24, 2017, while getting treatment from another health care provider. 

He alleges the defendants' breaches of the standard of care caused him to develop the infection.

Godby seeks compensation, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Timothy Lupardus of The Lupardus Law Office in Pineville. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Charles King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1037

