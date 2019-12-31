Adult sues church, Awana club on behalf of child who was injured in group activity

WINFIELD – Mount Vernon Baptist Church is facing a negligence suit after a young boy's two teeth were broken during an Awana program activity at the church.

B.B., a minor by and through his legal guardian Kevin Burgess, filed a complaint in Putnam Circuit Court against Awana and Mount Vernon Baptist Church alleging negligence and negligent supervision of a minor.

According to the complaint, B.B. was at an Awana program at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Hurricane on May 15, 2013. While playing a game where participants run in a large circle while connected to one another by a pool noodle, B.B. was thrown to the gym floor with older children falling on top of his head and neck and two permanent teeth were broken.

The plaintiffs allege B.B.'s injuries were a result of the defendants' failure to properly maintain the premises in a safe condition.

The plaintiffs seek compensatory, general and punitive damages; a trial by jury; interest; and all other just relief. They are represented by Joseph Spano Jr., and Alan Pritt of Pritt & Spano PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Phillip M. Stowers.

Putnam Circuit Court case number 19-C-215