ATTORNEY'S OFFICE OF PENNSYLVANIA: United States Attorney Mike Stuart's Statement on Attorney General Barr's Launch of Operation Relentless Pursuit

U.S. Attorney, Southern District of West Virginia issued the following announcement on Dec. 18.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart issued the following statement:

“Every citizen deserves to live without fear of violence. Under Attorney General Barr’s leadership, the Department of Justice has implemented an “all hands on deck” approach to making communities safer. The men and women in blue, who willingly put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect each of us, can be just as confident in this administration’s backing of law enforcement. The launch of Operation Relentless Pursuit demonstrates the Department’s boundless commitment to combatting violent crime in cities throughout the country that continue to be plagued by it. The Operation further demonstrates our commitment to federal, state and local law enforcement by supporting them with additional manpower and financial resources to fight violent crime. While we are fortunate that West Virginia cities have not experienced increases in violent crime as have other areas in the country, West Virginians must also know that this United States Attorney is proud to stand beside Attorney General Barr and our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to continue the fight against violent crime in our communities and support those working so valiantly to protect and serve.”

