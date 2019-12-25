BORDAS & BORDAS PLLC: Bordas & Bordas Welcomes Two New Attorneys to Legal Team

Bordas & Bordas PLLC issued the following announcement on Dec. 16.

Bordas & Bordas has expanded its legal team with the addition of two new attorneys, Shawn Fluharty and Justin Selep.

Fluharty, an Ohio Valley native, graduated from West Virginia University College of Law and has practiced for approximately 10 years. Fluharty is skilled in personal injury litigation. He is licensed to practice in West Virginia and is working in the firm’s Wheeling location. In addition to his role as a Bordas & Bordas attorney, Fluharty is also a state legislator, serving as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates representing the 3rd District since first being elected in 2014. He has earned the privilege of being selected as the minority vice-chair of the powerful House Judiciary Committee. In his role as a legislator, Shawn has received national recognition, frequently appearing for speaking engagements for the National Council of State Legislators to represent the state of West Virginia.

Selep is a graduate of Michigan State University College of Law and was selected into the Geoffrey Fieger Trial Practice Institute (“TPI”), which focused on the various stages of the litigation process up to and including trial. While in the TPI program, Justin was a recipient of the Walter E. Oberer Scholarship, which was awarded to a returning TPI student who exhibited the most stellar advocacy skills. Selep completed his first year of law school while being a member of Michigan State University’s NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey team. He was the first person in the history of the university to study law and play collegiate hockey at the same time. He is working in the firm’s Pittsburgh office with a focus on personal injury litigation. Selep is licensed to practice in Pennsylvania.

Managing Partner Jamie Bordas is pleased with the law firm’s new additions.

“We are happy to be adding Shawn and Justin to our skilled group of attorneys,” Bordas said. “Shawn has been a strong voice for years for West Virginians, both in the courtroom and in the legislature. Justin is not only a bright young attorney, but also has been raised by two highly respected Pittsburgh attorneys. We are confident that these two new additions to our firm will help us continue to obtain great results for our clients.”

Fluharty is proud to be continuing his legal career with Bordas & Bordas.

“I’m excited and honored to have the opportunity to work with a firm that goes above and beyond for its clients and community,” Fluharty said.

Selep is pleased for the opportunity to practice in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

“I am thrilled to be back in Pittsburgh and look forward to working with a knowledgeable and successful group of attorneys,” Selep said.

