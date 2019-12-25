DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: Dinsmore Earns ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP issued the following announcement on Dec. 20.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is pleased to announce that after an audit by PECB Management systems, it is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified.

Internal Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification signifies compliance with the most widely applied global management system standards in protection of the confidentiality, integrity and availability of client and firm information assets.

ISO outlines all of the standards for the hundreds of controls that help keep information assets secure. Together, this creates a framework of policies that govern an organization’s information risk management. ISO/IEC 27001 specifically mandates requirements that frame the implementation, oversight, maintenance and improvement of information security.

“We are proud of this certification because it delivers on our promise to clients that their information is secure in our hands,” said Dinsmore Director of Compliance and Risk Management Lynn Watson. “This has always been a priority, and now we are certified because of our efforts.”

