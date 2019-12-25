DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: Dinsmore Announces Tammy Bennett and Michael Bronson as Equity and Inclusion Officers

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP issued the following announcement on Dec. 18.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is proud to announce the creation of two new leadership positions within the firm: chief equity and inclusion officer (CEIO) and deputy equity and inclusion officer (DEIO). They will act as trusted advisors to firm leadership on innovative strategies and initiatives to ensure that Dinsmore’s strong reputation and commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion continue to be reflected in its policies, practices and culture.

The roles will complement Dinsmore’s longstanding Diversity Committee, which Chair Marty Dunn stewards in its pursuit of diverse perspectives that contribute to success both internally and for Dinsmore’s many clients.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to the identity of Dinsmore,” said Chairman and Managing Partner George Vincent. “It is where we strive to be a leader every day, both in the legal profession at large and in the communities which we serve.”

Partners Tammy Bennett and Michael Bronson will assume the CEIO and DEIO roles, respectively. In collaboration with the firm’s leadership, Diversity Committee and other stakeholders, they will design and implement an integrated equity, diversity and inclusion framework to promote the benefits of diversity internally, within the legal profession and in the broader community. Building on the firm’s established diversity platform, they will strengthen the hiring, retention and advancement of women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+, veterans and disabled attorneys and staff, and endeavor to integrate equity, diversity and inclusion into everyday thinking.

Bennett brings to the role nearly two decades of experience in employment law both as in-house counsel for a national retailer and in private practice, including extensive counseling on HR compliance and best/next practices. She is a trusted authority on equity and inclusion and she speaks regularly at business conferences that cover the topic. In recent months, she has presented on diversity and inclusion, implicit bias, cultural competence and sex discrimination prevention for audiences at the Cincinnati Intellectual Property Law Association, Cincinnati Bar Association and Greater Cincinnati Minority Counsel Program, among others.

Before attending law school, Bennett earned a master’s degree in sociology with a concentration in race, class, gender and work, labor and organizations. Her research focused on the workplace experiences of racial and ethnic minorities, women and LGBTQ+ workers.

Bronson, who heads Dinsmore’s False Claims Act and Government Investigations practice groups, has broad experience in leading a diverse team, advising companies and their executives on compliance reviews and programs, conducting internal investigations and coordinating responses to government investigations. He is on the Dinsmore Diversity Committee, has received an AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell for professional ethics and legal ability and is a frequent speaker at national and regional FCA conferences.

“I have always been passionate about equity, diversity and inclusion.” Bennett said. “I am honored and excited about this new opportunity to build on Dinsmore’s forward-leaning efforts in this space, and I look forward to focusing on creative, pragmatic approaches to advancing these principles and transforming the quality of professional experiences for racial and ethnic minorities, women, members of the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities internally and within the legal profession. I believe our clients will reap the benefits of innovation derived from maximizing the unique perspectives of diverse and inclusive legal teams.”

These new roles are part of a broader firm-wide equity and inclusion initiative designed to expand the reach and impact of these principles and values. With Bennett and Bronson at the helm, and in collaboration with the already successful Dinsmore Diversity Committee, the initiative will not only act internally, but it will also offer thought leadership, consulting and strategic learning and development services to clients.

Original source can be found here.