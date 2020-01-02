Charleston woman injured in I-79 crash sues driver who fell asleep at the wheel

CHARLESTON – A Charleston woman who was injured in a collision on Interstate 79 is seeking damages from a West Hamlin man who allegedly caused the accident.

Susan Dyer filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Adam Vogel alleging negligence and recklessness.

Dyer was driving southbound on Interstate 79 near Elkview on Dec. 24, 2018, when Vogel, who was also traveling southbound, fell asleep at the wheel and his vehicle veered into Dyer's lane. Dyer alleges the driver's side of her vehicle was struck and she sustained injuries in the collision.

Dyer seeks compensatory and punitive damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Robert Cline Jr., Robert Campbell, Kelsi Nelson and Jeffrey Jones of Farmer, Cline & Campbell PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tera Salango.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1034