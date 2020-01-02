Montgomery General Hospital faces negligence suit after patient falls, sustains fractured pelvis

FAYETTEVILLE – A Montgomery woman who fell while being treated at a hospital for dehydration blames her fall on the medical facility's negligence.

Naomi Canterbury filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against Montgomery General Hospital Inc. alleging violation of the West Virginia Medical Professional Liability Act.

The complaint states that Canterbury, who was 64 years old at the time, was admitted to Montgomery General on Sept. 23, 2017, after a neighbor noticed she was confused and disoriented and called an ambulance. She was diagnosed with dehydration and altered mental status.

While a patient at Montgomery General, the suit states Canterbury suffered a "serious fall" that caused a fractured pelvis and other injuries. She alleges that the defendant and its employees were negligent in their care.

Canterbury seeks damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Brian Ooten and Benjamin Mishoe of Shaffer & Shaffer PLLC in Madison.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Thomas Ewing.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 19-C-154