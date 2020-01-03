Kanawha County couple claims HVAC installer did improper, negligent workmanship

CHARLESTON – A Kanawha County couple claims the HVAC contractor they hired to install a system in their home did improper workmanship.

Tommy Clay and Mary Clay filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Preferred Air LLC and Mike Vinson alleging negligence.

The Clays allege in their suit that the installation of the HVAC system for their home, which they hired Preferred Air to install, was "done negligently and with improper workmanship." The alleged issues include improper connection of supply registers to supply ducts, improper return angles, unmounted collars to duct board and failure to locate the gas line.

The plaintiffs allege the duct work had to be removed and reinstalled.

The Clays seek damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. They are represented by John Alderman III of The Law Offices of John W. Alderman in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1027