Mountain State Floratine alleges Edgewood Country Club owes more than $15,000

CHARLESTON – A Charleston country club is facing a breach of contract suit over allegations it owes more than $14,000 debt for supplies and materials.

Mountain State Floratine Inc. filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Edgewood Country Club alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

According to the complaint, Edgewood Country Club made multiple purchases for supplies and materials from Mountain State from June 2014 through January 2019. Mountain State alleges Edgewood Country Club has failed to make full payments on its account and owes $14,741.12 plus $800 in interest.

Mountain State seeks monetary relief of $15,541.12, interest and all other appropriate relief. It is represented by Steven Bratke of SRB Law LTD in Vienna.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1026