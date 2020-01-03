Milton woman injured in Route 60 crash sues driver, Liberty Mutual

HUNTINGTON – A Milton woman who was injured in a car crash on Route 60 is seeking damages from the driver who struck her vehicle.

Sarah Short filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Jeffrey Gibbs and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., doing business as LM General Insurance Co., alleging negligence.

The suit states Short was driving her 2009 Subaru Impreza on Route 60 in Barboursville on Nov. 1, 2017, when Gibbs collided into her vehicle while driving his 2002 Toyota Highlander. Short alleges she suffered head, neck, back and other bodily injuries due to Gibbs' negligence.

According to Short's complaint, Gibbs was covered under a Geico Indemnity Co. policy limit of $100,000, which it offered to tender with Liberty Mutual waiving subrogation against Gibbs. The suit states Gibbs did not have liability insurance to cover the accident and it is inadequate to satisfy the plaintiff's claim.

Short seeks a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by R. Matthew Vital of Vital & Vital LC in Huntington.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 19-C-470