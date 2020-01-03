Man who fled traffic stop, shot in back claims Mannington officer used excessive force

CLARKSBURG – A Harrison County man who was shot in the back after he fled a traffic stop is claiming a Mannington County sheriff's deputy used excessive force.

Randall Ford filed a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia against The County Commission of Marion County, John Billie and John Doe alleging excessive use of force, liability and infliction of emotional distress.

The suit states Ford was driving his vehicle which had an improper registration on Oct. 17, 2017, in Mannington when Officer Wesley Wheeler attempted to pull him over. Ford fled the scene and a road block was set up on Route 218 near Carolina with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the suit states.

Ford stopped after encountering the road block and alleges Deputy John Billie discharged his firearm through his driver's side window, striking him twice in the back and paralyzing him, the suit states. Ford also alleges the Marion County Sheriff's Department falsely claimed he had possession of a gun.

Ford alleges Billie violated his constitutional rights by using excessive and unlawful force.

Ford seeks compensatory damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by J. Bryan Edwards of Cranston & Edwards PLLC in Morgantown and Ryan Umina of Umina Legal PLLC in Morgantown.

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia case number 1:19-CV-192