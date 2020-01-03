Driver injured in Putnam Co. collision file suit against tractor-trailer driver, employers

WINFIELD – A Poca woman injured when a tractor-trailer struck the passenger's side of her vehicle on Route 25 has filed a suit against the driver and his employers.

Michelle Bonnett filed a complaint in Putnam Circuit Court against 1st Time Transportation LLC, FedEx Custom Critical Inc., Escargo LLC and Christopher Burch alleging negligence, recklessness and vicarious liability.

According to the suit, Bonnett was driving her 2008 Jeep Commander northbound on Route 25 in Nitro when Burch, who was driving a Frieghtliner owned by 1st Time Transportation, struck the passenger side of her vehicle after trying to make a U-turn from the right lane. Bonnett alleges she suffered injuries.

The plaintiff alleges Burch failed to maintain control of the tractor-trailer and that Burch was an employee of the defendants at the time of the collision.

Bonnett seeks monetary relief not to exceed $75,000, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Robert D. Cline Jr., Robert A. Campbell and Letisha R. Bika of Farmer, Cline and Campbell of Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Phillip Stowers.

Putnam Circuit Court case number 19-C-211