Former ATI Industries employee alleges he was fired after filing workers' compensation claim

KINGWOOD – A Preston County man injured on the job alleges he was wrongfully terminated because he filed a workers' compensation claim.

Terry Bolyard filed a complaint in Preston Circuit Court against ATI Industries LLC alleging retaliation.

Bolyard alleges he sustained an on-the-job injury on July 16 while working for ATI and filed a workers' compensation report of occupational injury or disease. The suit states he was hospitalized overnight for dehydration that caused tachycardia, dyspnea and muscle spasm, according to the suit.

Bolyard alleges he was told he was a liability to the company and was fired in retaliation for filing a workers' compensation claim.

Bolyard seeks monetary relief, a trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Mark Gaydos and Buddy Turner of Gaydos & Turner PLLC in Kingwood.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Steven Shaffer.

Preston Circuit Court case number 19-C-96