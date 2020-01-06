Kohl's shopper files suit over allegations she was injured when employee carrying boxes ran into her

WHEELING – A Wheeling woman is seeking damages from Kohl's Department Store over allegations she was injured at its Triadelphia store when an employee collided with her.

Elizabeth Patsch, now known as Elizabeth Bedway, filed a complaint in Ohio Circuit Court against Kohl's Department Stores Inc. and John Doe alleging negligence.

According to the suit, Bedway alleges a Kohl's employee who was carrying a stack of boxes that obstructed his view collided into her while she was shopping at the Triadelphia department store on Dec. 19, 2018. She alleges the collision caused her to fall and she sustained injuries to her wrist and elbow.

Bedway alleges Kohl's breached a duty of reasonable care by failing to recognize and correct its employee's unsafe actions.

Bedway seeks a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Teresa Toriseva and Joshua Miller of The Toriseva Law Firm in Wheeling.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Ronald E. Wilson.

Ohio Circuit Court case number 19-C-263