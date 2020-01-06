Lessor claims Mayberry's Restaurant abandoned property, breached lease contract

CHARLESTON – Mayberry's Restaurant is facing a breach of contract suit over the lease of a commercial property in St. Albans.

St. Albans Center II LLC filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Mayberry's Inc., doing business as Mayberry's Restaurant, Jaime Driggs, Lisa Driggs, Jeffrey Driggs and Robert Eggleton Jr. alleging breach of contract.

According to the complaint, Mayberry's and its then-president Eggleton entered into a contract with St. Albans on May 11, 2009, for a five-year lease on a commercial property on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans. On May 21, 2012, Eggleton sold his interest in Mayberry's with a modified lease naming its new owners as the Driggs, the suit states.

St. Albans alleges that on Aug. 10, 2017, Mayberry's abandoned the commercial property and stopped making monthly rent payments.

St. Albans seeks damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. It is represented by John Fuller and Harrison Cyrus of Bailey & Wyant PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1019