Friday, January 10, 2020

Raleigh County man sues General Motors over allegedly defective Chevy Malibu

By Marian Johns | Jan 9, 2020

BECKLEY – A Raleigh County man is suing General Motors over allegations that after several repair attempts, his Chevrolet Malibu is still defective. 

Jeremiah Dixon filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against General Motors LLC alleging violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and breach of West Virginia's Lemon Law. 

Dixon purchased a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu from Ramey Motors Inc. on Sept. 4, 2018, for $28,325, which included a three-year or 36,000 mile warranty. He alleges after purchase, he discovered the vehicle had a defective engine/electrical system and took it to an authorized service dealer for repairs, but the defendant was unable and/or failed to repair the defect.

Dixon seeks a return of the money he paid, a replacement of the vehicle with a comparable new one, and all other just relief. He is represented by Michael Bailey of Bailey Legal Services PLLC in Barboursville. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 19-C-464-K

