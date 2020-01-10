Former Thomas Health System Rehab patient alleges he was sexually harassed by male employee

CHARLESTON – A man from Left Hand claims he was sexually harassed by an employee while being treated at the Thomas Health System Rehabilitation facility in Charleston.

T.J. filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Thomas Health System Inc. and Luther Brown III alleging medical negligence, battery, violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act and West Virginia Common Law.

The suit states T.J. entered a 28-day rehabilitation program at Thomas Health System on Sept. 27, 2017. He alleges that days after his arrival, he was sexually harassed by Brown, an employee. He claims Brown requested "to perform oral sex" on him, touched him inappropriately and offered "favors in exchange for sexual relations."

T.J. seeks monetary relief, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Adam Campbell and Matthew Smith of Campbell & Smith PLLC in Charleston and Joseph Spano Jr. of Pritt & Spano PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Court Judge Charles King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1059